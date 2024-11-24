Public Holidays announced in UAE for national day celebrations

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced the public holidays on account of the national day.

There is good news for overseas Pakistani employees, working in UAE, who may want to travel to their country to meet family members and relatives, as next month they will be enjoying a four-day holiday in the UAE.

According to UAE media, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced a two-day holiday for all of the public and private sector employees in the country.

The Ministry said that December 2 and 3, 2024 will be paid holidays for all public and private sector employees in the UAE in celebration of the 53rd National Day which is also called Eid Al Etihad.

The employees will enjoy almost a week-long leave, combined with Saturday and Sunday, which converts to a four-day break.

The regular working hours will resume from December 4, Wednesday, added the ministry.

The authority in the United Arab Emirates extended wishes to the “UAE’s leadership, citizens, and all residents across the nation” on the occasion.

Every year, UAE citizens and expats celebrate National Day with zeal and fervour.

The official ceremony will be held in the city of Al Ain, which will also be attended by the leaders of the country.

National flags will be raised everywhere, from malls and homes to the beach and the desert.

Firework shows will be held at several locations while across Dubai, the city will be lit up with vibrant displays reflecting the colours of the United Arab Emirates flag.

The UAE declared its independence on December 2, 1971, following the completion of treaties with Britain. Also called the UAE Union Day, the UAE marks the National Day every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971.