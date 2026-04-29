KARACHI: The Sindh government announced a public holiday on May 1, which falls on Friday, in connection with Labour Day.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, the holiday will apply to all government offices, as well as autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils working under the administrative control of the Sindh government. The notification said essential services would remain exempt from the holiday.

The provincial government has also said that educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on the occasion. This includes schools, colleges and universities.

Labour Day, also referred to as May Day, is observed around the world every year on May 1. The day is marked to show solidarity with labourers and to recognise the rights of the working class.

The observance is also aimed at promoting measures for the protection of labourers and industrial workers from exploitation and to support safeguards related to their employment.