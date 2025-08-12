Public holiday announced on August 13

ISLAMABAD: Following independence day holiday announcement on August 14, another public holiday has been announced in the ongoing month, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued here on August 12, the Islamabad administration declared holiday on August 13 (tomorrow), however essential services will continue as per routine.

Local holiday in Islamabad on 13th August. pic.twitter.com/njY1v3k8rM — DC Islamabad (@dcislamabad) August 12, 2025

Earlier, the Sindh government announced a public holiday on Saturday, August 9, to mark the 282nd annual Urs of the revered Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

On the other hand, authorities in Islamabad have imposed a ban on the sale and use of ‘baajas’ (vuvuzelas) in the federal capital ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14.

In Pakistan, national celebrations are often marked with high enthusiasm, but at times, the manner of celebration becomes a source of disturbance for others.

Like past earlier, authorities in Islamabad have banned use and sale of ‘baajas’.

In this context, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad has officially prohibited the sale and use of ‘baajas’ (vuvuzelas), warning that violations will result in legal action.

Pakistan’s Independence Day

On August 14, 2025, Pakistan will mark its 78th Independence Day with vibrant celebrations across the nation. The day, commemorating the country’s freedom from British rule in 1947, will be celebrated with patriotic zeal, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and cultural events.

Major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar will be adorned with green and white flags, lights, and decorations. Public and private institutions will also host events, including seminars, parades, and musical performances, celebrating Pakistan’s rich heritage.

Schools and colleges will organize debates and poetry contests, engaging the youth in patriotic activities.