Public holiday announced on Jumma-tul-Wida

Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement was made by Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah in a video statement. The decision aims to allow citizens to participate in religious gatherings and prayers associated with the day.

Shah further stated that a major road in Karachi will be named after the Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Addressing the upcoming religious processions, Nasir Hussain Shah said that no rallies would be allowed on Shahrah-e-Faisal in compliance with court orders. He appealed to all Shia organisations to conduct their traditional processions along their customary routes.

In another administrative development, the Sindh government has introduced a four-day workweek for public offices. Under the new policy, government departments will operate from Monday to Thursday, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will remain official holidays. Officials say the change aims to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

The government has also decided to cut fuel usage for official vehicles by 50 percent as part of broader cost-saving measures. Leaders believe these steps will help manage government spending while maintaining essential public services.