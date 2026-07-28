Following the Sindh government’s announcement of a public holiday on July 29, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has also declared a judicial holiday for the annual Urs of the renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to an official notification, the Sindh High Court’s Principal Seat in Karachi, the Sukkur Bench, and all circuit courts will remain closed on July 29.

The circuit courts in Hyderabad, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas will also observe the holiday.

The notification further stated that all sessions and civil courts across Sindh will remain closed on the same day.

In addition, all federal and provincial tribunals operating under the administrative control of the Sindh High Court will also observe the judicial holiday.

Furthermore, proceedings in all special courts will remain suspended on July 29, and routine court hearings will not take place.

A day earlier, the Government of Sindh had officially declared July 29 a public holiday across the province to mark the annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, all provincial government offices, semi-government institutions, autonomous bodies, local councils, and educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on the day.