Public holidays for 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD: The federal government revealed details of public holidays for the year 2025, announcing 16 holidays across the country, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, several significant days have been declared as public holidays. Kashmir Day and Pakistan Day will be observed on February 5 and March 23, respectively.

Similarly, Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha will have three consecutive holidays each. Labour Day on May 1, Yom-e-Takbeer on May 28, and Independence Day on August 14 will also be observed as public holidays during the year 2025.

Likewise, the public holidays have also been announced for Ashura, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Iqbal Day (November 9). Quaid-e-Azam Day on December 25 will also be observed as a public holiday.

Read More: Holiday announced on December 25, 26

Additionally, December 26 will be a holiday for the Christian community to celebrate Christmas. Banks will also observe holidays on January 1, July 1, and the first day of Ramadan.