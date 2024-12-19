Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced a public holiday on December 27 across the province, ARY News reported.

The provincial government announced a public holiday on December 27, Friday, on account of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

A notification has been issued in this regard, stating that all the private and public departments, local councils, and offices under the provincial government will remain closed on this day.

Moreover, the Sindh government has also sought a helicopter from the federal govt for air surveillance during the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

VIPs including President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and others will attend the ceremony therefore air surveillance is a must, the letter read.

Earlier, the provincial government had announced a two-day public holiday on December 25 and 26.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government, December 25 will be observed as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday, while December 26 will be a holiday for Christian employees to celebrate Christmas. All government offices will remain closed on these days.

The winter vacations of all educational institutions in the province will also commence from December 21.

The provincial government announced 11-day winter vacations in educational institutions across the province including Karachi.

The Education Department of Sindh has issued a notification in this regard, stating that all the private and government educational institutions will remain closed from December 21 to December 31.

The classes will resume from January 1, 2025, on Wednesday.

This announcement comes as the nation prepares to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day, which honors the life and achievements of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.