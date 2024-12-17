Sindh schools, colleges to get 11-day winter vacation

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced an 11-day winter vacation in educational institutions across the province including Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Education Department of Sindh has issued a notification in this regard, stating that all the private and government educational institutions will remain closed from December 21 to December 31.

The classes will resume from January 1, 2025, on Wednesday.

Karachi records lowest temperature of the season

The Sindh secretary of education said that the vacations have been announced in line with the decision of the Steering Committee of the department.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has announced a 22-day winter vacation in schools across the province.

The school education department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the winter vacations in all public and private schools in the province will be observed with effect from 20 December 2024 to 10 January 2025.

“However the school will reopen from 13th January due to weekly offs of Saturday and Sunday on January 11 and 12”, the Secretary of School Education said in the notification.

Meanwhile, Karachi is experiencing cold weather as the minimum temperature dropped to 8.9°C on Sunday night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per details, the lowest temperature of 8.9°C was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, while other areas, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal, recorded 10.5°C and 11.5°C, respectively.

In Mauri Pur, the temperature was recorded at 12.5°C. The Meteorological Department stated that the city’s weather is currently cold and dry, with the daytime temperature expected to reach 27°C.