Karachi records lowest temperature of the season

Karachi is experiencing cold weather as the minimum temperature dropped to 8.9°C on Sunday night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per details, the lowest temperature of 8.9°C was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, while other areas, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal, recorded 10.5°C and 11.5°C, respectively.

In Mauri Pur, the temperature was recorded at 12.5°C. The Meteorological Department stated that the city’s weather is currently cold and dry, with the daytime temperature expected to reach 27°C.

On the previous day, the maximum temperature also touched 27°C. Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 7 km/h, while humidity stands at 50%.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remains a concern, with particulate matter levels recorded at 183 on the Air Quality Index (AQI), indicating unhealthy conditions.

The icy winds from Balochistan have made the weather in Karachi even colder, causing the temperature to feel 2 to 4 degrees lower than the actual temperature.

Meanwhile, in northern Pakistan, temperatures had dropped significantly.

The lowest temperature in the past 24 hours was recorded in Leh at -13°C, followed by Skardu at -7°C, Kalam at -6°C, and Islamabad at -1°C.

Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan had recorded temperatures of 3°C and 7°C, respectively.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, heavy snowfall had covered the mountains, and roads, homes, and trees were blanketed in snow.

Northern Balochistan had also been under a severe cold wave, with temperatures in Quetta falling to -6°C, and -5°C in Kalat and Ziarat.

The PMD had issued a warning that the cold wave would persist in many regions of the country.

The weather had been expected to remain cold and dry in Islamabad and surrounding areas.