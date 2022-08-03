Public transporters continue ‘wheel-jam strike’ for second day

LAHORE: The public transporters have continued their ‘wheel-jam strike’ for a second day against hike in rates of token tax, challan fee, toll tax, 200 per cent increase in excise duty, and ever-increasing petroleum prices, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, thousands of passengers were facing difficulties at all bus terminals across the country as transporters have stopped all kinds of long routes of transport.

The inter-city public transport from Lahore have been stopped as the owners continued to observe wheel-jam strike.

A day earlier, Central leader of Transport Association Rana Latif announced observing a nationwide wheel-jam strike. Rana Latif said that the capital value tax has also been increased from one percent to two percent.

He also threatened to continue the strike if taxes are not withdrawn immediately. Transport owners said that the government had increased the tax from Rs300 to Rs4,000 and Rs8,000.

“It will not be possible to operate public transport after the heavy taxation,” the owners added.

