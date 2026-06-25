Pulisic fitness boost as US seek knockout momentum against Turkey

Christian Pulisic said Wednesday he has recovered from his calf injury and the United States are eager for a third straight World Cup win against Turkey to take momentum into the knockout rounds.

The co-hosts have topped Group D with a game to spare, and their opposition in Los Angeles on Thursday has already been eliminated, making the game essentially a dead rubber.

But Pulisic, the United States’ talisman forward, told AFP that another group-stage victory in front of boisterous home support would benefit the team heading into their last-32 match in Santa Clara, California against unknown opponents next Wednesday.

“Going into the knockout rounds will definitely feel better with a win, so that’s why we’re going to push for it,” he said.

“It’s an amazing opportunity… We don’t necessarily need a win, but it’s a World Cup game, and we all want to give our best and do well.”

Pulisic has not personally played since half-time in the opening 4-1 win over Paraguay, having sustained a contact injury in training a few days earlier.

Now back in full training with the team, Pulisic shared a few more details on the knock — while still refusing to disclose which teammate had kicked him.

“I took a big kick to the calf a couple days before the game. Throughout the first half, I felt good, and then I started to notice it a little bit, and I think adrenaline definitely carried me through,” he said.

“I just think I had a pretty strong contusion, strain, whatever you want to call it… It’s feeling a lot better now.”

Even having returned to fitness, there is no guarantee Pulisic will play against Turkey, in a game that is low-stakes by World Cup standards.

Several first-choice teammates could also be rested, with Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun all risking suspension if they pick up another yellow card.

Pulisic said it had been “tough emotions” sitting on the sidelines. But his teammates had made it “so much easier” by securing an impressive 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle last Friday.

‘Winning mentality’

Winning two group matches for the first time since 1930 has helped the US team fire up the support of a public whose interest in soccer is growing, but still highly conditional on the national side’s success.

The US has not reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup since 2002. But a strong start to the World Cup after indifferent form in recent years has raised hopes that the co-hosts could go on a deep run into the tournament on home turf.

Even though he did not play in Seattle, Pulisic still made headlines as footage of him joyously belting out the lyrics to “Take Me Home, Country Roads” during a post-victory lap of the field went viral.

“They played a song that we all know, and it’s just like, I can’t explain it. Yeah, it just gives you chills, you know?” said the star, who is keen for the team to keep those good vibes coming.

“When you win your last game, you go into the next one with just that little bit of extra… yeah, I don’t know, just a good feeling,” he said.

“That ‘winning mentality’ feeling, it sticks with you. So you want it for sure.”