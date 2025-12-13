'Pulp Fiction' star passes away at 60

American actor Peter Greene passed away at the age of 60. Tributes pored in after his death.

The actor, who showed off his impressive acting chops in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and The Mask, was found dead in his apartment in the late afternoon on Friday, December 12.

In an interview with The New York Post Gregg Edwards noted, “He remembered Greene as a terrific guy”. He, in his heartfelt tribute, also said he had been his manager for over a decade.

He concluded his speech and added, “Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend”.

Greene’s fans also flooded social media with their reaction on his shocking death. One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Rest in Peace Peter Greene. One of Hollywood’s most memorable actors”. Another compliment said, “He played villains so well. Great actor”.

A third shared, “I used to be so scared of him when I was little watching the Mask…RIP King”.

In the fourth comment, “Any time Peter Greene popped up, you just knew he was gonna play the scuzziest villain”.

Police discovered Greene unresponsive inside his Lower East Side residence in New York City around 3:25 p.m.and pronounced him dead

Although the exact cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner, police do not suspect foul play. His manager shared he was told music had been playing in Greene’s apartment for more than 24 hours, prompting a wellness check.