Pulwama attack revelations by ex-IIOJK governor vindicate Pakistan: FO

The Foreign Office said on Sunday that latest revelations made by Satya Pal Malik, the “so-called former governor of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), have once again vindicated Pakistan’s stance on the Pulwama attack of February 2019.

In an interview, Malik who was governor during the Pulwama attack, revealed that the Indian prime minister silenced him on the security lapses that led to the Pulwama attack in 2019 so that they could benefit from it by blaming it on Pakistan.

He revealed that the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama was a result of “incompetence” and “carelessness” by the Indian system, specifically the CRPF and the home ministry.

In an extraordinarily revealing interview with Karan Thapar, Satyapal Malik says that the CRPF had asked for aircrafts ahead of the Pulwama tragedy, and the request was denied by the Union govt. Full interview here: https://t.co/47ENX7WzM2 pic.twitter.com/7vISmPFGtz — The Wire (@thewire_in) April 14, 2023

In a statement issued on Sunday, the FO said that Malik’s disclosures demonstrated how the “Indian leadership has habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains”.

“India must answer the questions raised in the latest revelations. It is time India be held accountable for the actions that imperiled regional peace in the aftermath of Pulwama attack,” it was stressed.

🔊: PR NO. 7️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ Latest Revelations about the Pulwama Attack Vindicate Pakistan 🔗⬇️https://t.co/6JzSkeqDfx pic.twitter.com/76GoF7n9dz — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 16, 2023

Pakistan, the spokesperson said, for its part, would continue to counter India’s false narrative, and act firmly and responsibly in the face of different provocations.

