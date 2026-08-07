PUNE: Three juvenile suspects in a murder case were allegedly tied to the bonnet of a police vehicle and paraded through public roads in Pune, while bystanders were reportedly allowed to assault them, Indian media reports said.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism over the treatment of the juveniles and sparking a debate on police conduct. Many social media users described the incident as an example of “Jungle Raj.”

Human Rights Commission Takes Suo Motu Notice

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and ordered a preliminary fact-finding inquiry.

Following the controversy, Police Inspector Mansingh Patil was transferred from his post amid allegations of procedural violations and concerns over the handling of juveniles in conflict with the law.

Describing the episode as “barbaric,” the MSHRC issued notices to Maharashtra Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Milind Mohite, and Senior Inspector Mansingh Patil of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station.

Commission Raises Human Rights Concerns

In its order, a full bench headed by MSHRC Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar recalled the case of Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was tied to the bonnet of an Army vehicle in Occupied Kashmir. The commission noted that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had subsequently directed the state to pay Rs10 lakh in compensation in that case.

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According to the commission, media reports and video footage suggested that the juvenile suspects were forced to walk on their knees, assaulted in public, and later tied to the bonnet of a police vehicle while bystanders were allegedly allowed to attack them in the presence of police personnel.

The commission also expressed concern over videos purportedly showing a police officer threatening children who had gathered at the scene, stating that such conduct could cause psychological trauma and was contrary to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.