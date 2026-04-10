Punisher: One Last Kill trailer— Jon Bernthal back with vengeance

The first trailer for Punisher: One Last Kill has arrived, and it’s as brutal as fans would expect, maybe even more. Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, and from the very first moments, the Marvel special makes it clear this isn’t pulling back on the violence.

In the footage, Jon Bernthal is seen caught in a chaotic spiral, at one point literally set on fire, while struggling through what appear to be intense hallucinations.

The tone is raw, slightly unhinged, and very much in line with what audiences have come to expect from Punisher: One Last Kill. There’s a sense that this version of Frank Castle is more isolated than ever, pushed further into a corner where the only way out is through more bloodshed.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also co-wrote the project with Jon Bernthal, Punisher: One Last Kill doesn’t reveal too much about its full plot. Still, the trailer leans heavily into the idea of a revenge-driven mission, one that feels personal even by Punisher standards.

Jon Bernthal brings a kind of grounded intensity to the role that hasn’t really softened over time, if anything, it looks sharper here.

The character’s roots go back to Daredevil, where Jon Bernthal first stepped into the role during its second season. Since then, the journey has moved across platforms, with Marvel shifting its street-level stories to Disney+.

Punisher: One Last Kill picks up after recent events tied to Daredevil: Born Again, where Frank Castle’s path once again collided with larger forces in New York.

Now, with Punisher: One Last Kill set to release on May 12, the project lands at a moment where Marvel is clearly leaning back into its darker corners. And honestly, Punisher: One Last Kill looks like it’s not interested in compromise — it’s going all in.