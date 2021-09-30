Punjab registers another 223 new dengue fever cases

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 223 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the province during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar has stated that out of 223 cases 167 dengue fever infections in the province have been reported from Lahore.

35 cases have been reported from Rawalpindi, four in Kasur, and three cases have been reported from Narowal. Punjab has reported 1,659 dengue cases in the current ongoing year so far.

Secretary health Punjab, Imran Sikandar has advised the masses to keep themself safe from the dengue virus in the monsoon season and ensure draining out of the accumulated rainwater from their areas.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said.

A patient, earlier this week, died of dengue fever in Islamabad. The patient, a resident of the capital’s sector G-12, had been under treatment in Holy Family Hospital.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne viral infection in Islamabad over the past two weeks, the sources said, adding two of the victims hailed from rural areas while one from an urban area.

