Punjab air ambulance service to get modern aircraft

KARACHI: The Punjab government has decided to hire modern planes for its Air Ambulance Service as it awarded contract to Karachi-based Sky Wings Company, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, three companies had expressed interest and Sky Wings Company from Karachi successfully secured the tender for the Air Ambulance Service on April 1st.

Two aircraft named ‘Piper’ will be used for the air ambulance service. One of the aircraft will be procured from South Africa, while the other will be sourced from the United States.

Training for the staff has already commenced to ensure efficient operations of the air ambulance service.

It’s worth noting that Sky Wings Company has previously been associated with Edhi’s Air Ambulance Service in Sindh.

On the other hand, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari denied any irregularities in the Air Ambulance contract.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday announced that the air ambulance service will be operational in June as training session for the service has commenced, ARY News reported.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Punjab chief minister said the training session for Pakistan’s first air ambulance service has been commenced.

“The air ambulance project in Punjab has been completed in record time,” Maryam Nawaz noted.

Earlier in March, the Punjab cabinet approved the project, marking a significant step forward in emergency medical services.