Punjab, AJK warned of heavy downpours in coming 12 hours

Lahore/Muzaffarabad: People of several districts of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been warned of by the National Disaster Management Authority heavy downpours in upcoming 12 hours.

The advisory follows a broader alert for potential urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The rainfall is expected in the districts of Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, and Kasur.

In addition, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, and Pakpattan are also likely to experience heavy rains within the next 12 to 24 hours.

The rains may cause flooding in urban and low-lying areas, while water levels in local streams and nullahs may rise significantly.

Intermittent downpour is also expected across AJK in the coming 12 to 24 hours.

This increases the risk of flash floods in streams and landslides in hilly areas of Neelum Valley, Bagh, Kotli, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, and Haveli. The NDMA has warned that strong water flow in mountain streams could also disrupt traffic on connecting roads.

The NDMA had already issued an alert regarding rising water levels and potential flooding in the River Sutlej.

Authorities have launched large-scale evacuation operations in areas near the Sutlej. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Rescue 1122, and Pakistan Army engineers are actively engaged in relief operations to manage the situation, the authority said in a handout.

Authorities have cautioned against possible overflow of streams and flooding in vulnerable zones, particularly in hilly regions where landslides and flash floods remain a risk.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay clear of rivers and streams, and follow official instructions issued via television, radio, mobile alerts, and the NDMA Disaster Alert app.