All new roads in Punjab to get solar street lights

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has ordered to solarize of all new roads in the province to ensure sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure.

The CM Punjab ordered this while presiding over a special meeting to review progress on Communication and Works (C&W) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) projects across the province. The Secretary C&W and Director General LDA have given a detailed briefing to CM.

On this occasion, Maryam Nawaz also approved a public-private partnership for the construction, repair, and maintenance of five major highways, under which private organisations will be responsible for the construction, repair, and restoration of roads. The government of Punjab has claimed to record savings of Rs. 40 billion through e-tendering.

It has been decided in the meeting to replace paper toll slips at all toll plazas in Punjab with a fully digitalized system. A one app one system will be introduced at 38 electronic toll plazas, similar to that used in the motorways.

The CM also approved the beautification projects in provincial capital city, Lahore, including the revamping of Railway Station, Misri Shah, Data Darbar, Ek Moriya, and Do Moriya bridges.

A fountain and a mini train for children will be installed in the park opposite the railway station, while roads and sidewalks within a three-kilometre radius of the area will be constructed.

During the briefing, the Secretary C&W and Director General LDA informed the meeting that 54 bridges, 142 small bridges, and 858 roads damaged during floods have already been restored.

Officials also apprised that the 93-kilometre-long Multan Vehari Road will become Punjab’s first dust-free road and is scheduled for completion by June 2026.

Moreover, the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Tourism Corridor is also expected to be completed by June next year. Projects for road repair and reconstruction in Murree, and most schemes in Chakwal and Sahiwal have been completed.