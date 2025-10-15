Punjab approves establishment of new industrial estate in Sialkot 

SIALKOT: The Punjab government has given principled approval for the establishment of a new industrial estate in Sialkot, to be developed on 400 acres of land near the airport.

The approval was granted in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. It was also decided to offer four industrial estates in Punjab to foreign investors.

According to the plan, the Chunian Industrial Estate will be handed over to the Department of Fisheries, while proposals are under review to offer Bhalwal, Vehari, and Bahawalpur Industrial Estates to Saudi investors.

The chief minister took strict notice of reported irregularities and financial misconduct in FEDMIC and PEDMIC, ordering action against those responsible.

Maryam Nawaz also directed a comprehensive policy review of all industrial estates, including FEDMIC and PEDMIC, to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Read more: Khairpur Special Economic Zone ranked among Asia-Pacific’s leading industrial zones

It was agreed to amend rules and regulations to make the operation of industrial estates more effective.

During the meeting, audit reports of FEDMIC and PEDMIC were presented, revealing multiple irregularities.

CM Maryam Nawaz remarked that “fraud and mismanagement went unchecked during the previous government.”

Separately, the Khairpur Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) has earned a place among the “Top Industrial Zones in the Asia-Pacific Region”, marking a major international achievement for Sindh and Pakistan, announced Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.