Punjab to announce Budget 2026-27 in second week of June

LAHORE: Punjab’s budget proposals for FY2026-27 have been prepared and likely to be presented in the second week of June, sources at the provincial ministry of finance said.

Provincial government giving priority to the schemes related to education, health, roads, sanitation, agriculture and and law and order sectors in coming budget, finance ministry sources said.

“Overall volume of the next budget will be around 6,000 billion,” sources said.

Around 1.6 trillion amount has been proposed to allocate for the provincial development budget this year.

The government employees’ salaries and pensions will be enhanced equal to the increment by the federal government.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman will present the budget in the assembly with no new taxes.

A proposal to expand the tax net and change in services rates has also been under consideration, sources said.

Punjab is expected to receive over 4.5 trillion share of the NFC Award, according to sources.

The budget proposals also included a proposal to continue the subsidies for farmers, students and labourers.