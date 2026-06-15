Punjab to announce Budget for FY2026-27 on June 16

LAHORE: All preparations have been finalized for presenting Punjab’s budget in assembly on June 16, sources at the provincial finance ministry said on Monday.

Punjab’s Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman will present the Financial Year 2026-27 budget of the province in provincial legislature.

The budget’s figures have been finalized, the finance ministry’s sources said.

A provincial cabinet meeting will be held at 11:00am on 16 June, before the assembly session to approve the budget proposals, according to sources.

“The social sector has been given priority in budget,” ministry sources said.

“No new tax being imposed in the budget, while the next year’s budget also recommends raise in pensions and salaries equal to the increase announced in the federal budget,” sources added.

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 has proposed a 7% increase in salaries for government employees and a 7% increase in pensions for retired employees.