Punjab announces jobs in various departments

The Punjab Education Initiatives Management Authority (PEIMA) has announced 31 contract-based jobs across multiple departments, offering monthly salaries ranging from Rs.150,000 to Rs.750,000.

The authority has invited applications for vacancies from experienced professionals in administration, finance, education, information technology and research.

Director-level positions are available in Human Resources and Administration, Finance, Programs, Partnerships and Collaboration, Academics and Research, and Monitoring and Evaluation.

The age limit for these roles has been set between 35 and 55 years of age, with at least 16 years of education, and at least 10 years of relevant professional experience. Successful candidates can receive a monthly salary of up to Rs.750,000.

The PEIMA has also advertised one vacancy each for Chief Audit Officer, Data Analyst, and Data Engineer.

The age limit for the Chief Audit Officer position is 30 to 45 years, while Data Analyst and Data Engineer applicants must be 28 to 45 years old.

Assistant Director positions are available in administration, finance, training, monitoring, and other departments, with a monthly salary of Rs.225,000.

The Assistant Director (IT and Software Development) post offers a higher monthly salary of Rs.0.3 million. Candidates applying for these positions must possess 16 years of education and at least three years of relevant experience.

In addition, PEIMA has asked for applications for the vacancies of seven Assistants and two Assistant IT Officers.

Applicants for these positions are required to have at least one year of relevant work experience.

Eligible candidates must hold degrees from institutions recognized by Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Relevant qualifications include Business Administration, Finance and Accounting, Public Administration, Education, Social Sciences, Data Science, Computer Science, Software Engineering and Information Technology.

Applicants are allowed to submit online through the Punjab government’s official jobs portal at jobs.punjab.gov.pk. Applications sent by post, email or courier will not be entertained.

Candidates already employed in government or semi-government organizations are required to apply through their departments and have to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC).