Punjab announces schedule for matric exams

LAHORE: Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) across Punjab have announced matriculation examination schedule, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the schedule, the part-II matriculation exams will begin from April 1 across the province. The first paper will be of Civics and Arabic, while the last paper of Pak Studies will be held on 17th April.

The 9th class examinations will start on April 18. The first paper will be of Home Economics. The 9th class examinations will continue till 10th May.

The date sheet was issued after detailed consultations by the members of the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen.

Earlier, Punjab’s Education Department had announced the schedule for the upcoming annual examinations and subsequent results for all government schools in the province.

According to the official statement, the annual exams will commence on 10 March and end on 25 March.

