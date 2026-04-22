Punjab announces scholarship for Balochistan students

LAHORE: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has announced 460 scholarships for Balochistan students (2025–26).

The CM Punjab initiative promotes equal access to education in a smaller province that lacks opportunities for higher education compared to Punjab.

She has taken the measure for empowering youth beyond Punjab for a brighter, inclusive future.

Applications through the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF)

Applications are being invited through the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund.

Opportunity for Low-Income and Deserving Students

Officials said the program mainly targets low-income and deserving students.

Moreover, it aims to ensure fair access to higher education. As a result, more students will be able to pursue academic goals.

Balochistan CM, Punjab Counterpart over the Initiative

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the initiative. He thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the support.

He said the step reflects strong cooperation between provinces. Furthermore, he called it a positive move for social and educational development.

In addition, he emphasized that education is a basic right for every citizen.

He also said reforms in Balochistan’s education sector will continue. These reforms include upgrading schools, improving infrastructure, and reducing gaps in remote areas to ensure equal learning opportunities.

This initiative builds on earlier steps including the provision of laptops to Balochistan students. The move reflects a broader commitment to equal educational opportunities, youth empowerment and national unity through knowledge-sharing across provinces beyond boundaries.… pic.twitter.com/NMkRj3ZvwT — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) April 22, 2026

Officials believe these efforts will expand learning opportunities. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to strengthen education and support long-term development across the region.