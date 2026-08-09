Punjab areas receive light to heavy rain

LAHORE: Various parts of Punjab have received light to heavy rainfall while the Met Office has forecast rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places in northeastern/eastern Punjab, Kashmir, northeastern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday.

Met Office has forecast rainfall in Murree, Galliyat, Gujrat, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal districts of Punjab today.

The weather will remain partly cloudy in Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh with likely drizzling in some areas.

Lahore’s Johar Town, Canal Road, Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, Airport, Dharampura, Defence, Mall Road have received rainfall. According to weather report Airport received 114mm rain, Khana 19mm, Head Office WASA, Gulberg, Tajpura 06mm, Mannawan 05mm, Jail Road, Shadi Pura 03mm, Lakshmi Chowk, Nishtar Town 01mm rain.

Kasur also received 40mm rainfall as rainwater inundated roads and low-lying areas of the city. Faisalabad (Madina Town 13mm, Dogar Basti 12, Gulistan Colony 07, Allama Iqbal Colony 06mm rainfall), while Chakwal 11mm, Murree 10, Multan Airport 05mm, Multan City, Sialkot and Okara 01mm rainfall.

In Islamabad Saidpur 31mm, Bokra and Zero Point 01mm rainfall.