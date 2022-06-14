Punjab Assembly budget session could be postponed till next month

Lahore: A number of PML-N leaders and provincial ministers have recommended postponing the budget session until the next month after the government and opposition’s negotiations hit a deadlock, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and provincial ministers have suggested postponing the Punjab Assembly’s budget session until the by-elections on the 20 vacated seats of PTI MPAs.

The Chief Minister (CM) Punjab has also decided to not present the Inspector General Police (IG) and Chief Secretary Punjab in the assembly over the entrance of police in the assembly on the occasion of CM elections.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi had filed to present the IG and the Chief Secretary to the Punjab Assembly to respond to why the police entered the assembly.

Sources claim that the government has the resources to run government departments until the end of July.

Also Read: Punjab budget: Govt, opposition end deadlock after successful talks

Earlier, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that the talks with the opposition turned out successful and matters were settled amicably. He said that Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz would reach Punjab Assembly and the budget session would be started soon.

Comments