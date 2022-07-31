Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking resignation of CEC

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Sunday passed a resolution, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, ARY News reported.

The resolution comes a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to file a judicial reference against the incumbent election commissioner chief.

PTI MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah presented the resolution during a session chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan.

Shortly before taking up the resolution, Khan also administered oath to newly-elected Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayoom.

Later, the Punjab Assembly session was adjourned till August 15.

Judicial reference against CEC

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to file a judicial reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership under the chairmanship of Imran Khan.

The participants expressed their concerns over the meeting between members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and a government delegation. “CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan violated the ECP’s code of conduct,” the PTI leadership said.

The meeting also decided to bring no-confidence motion against the election commission in two provincial assemblies – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman has directed the legal experts to start proceedings.

