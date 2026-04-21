Punjab Assembly seeks handover of EOBI to provinces

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution unanimously, seeking handover of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to provinces.

A government member, Amjad Ali Javed, tabled the resolution in provincial legislature.

“The EOBI has not been transferred to provinces under the 18th Amendment till now, which is violation of the constitution,” resolution read.

According to the resolution, the federation didn’t transfer the assets of the institution to province despite passing of a long time. “Punjab’s working class facing hardships in pension and registration due to delay in transfer of the EOBI,” resolution said.

Resolution pointed out that the centralized control and bureaucratic complications have made the situation worst. “Non-receipt of the payable contribution resulting in decreasing rate of resources for pensioners”.

The EOBI should be immediately handed over to provinces as per the constitutional requirement, resolution urged.

“A clear timeline for transfer of the institution should be fixed, and executive authority should be handed over to provinces,” assembly resolution demanded.