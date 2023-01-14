Punjab Assembly dissolved as Governor refuses to sign summary

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly stood dissolved constitutionally as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Punjab wrote: “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.”

I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward. — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) January 14, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor has penned down written a letter to Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz for caretaker chief minister.

If both the leaders failed to agree on any name, the decision will be made by the Election Commission. Moreover, Perviaz Elahi will continue to work till the appointment of caretaker chief minister.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

