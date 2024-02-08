Punjab Assembly: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE
LAHORE: The unofficial results of Punjab Assembly’s constituencies are being received, reflecting tough competition between the independents backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Here are the live results of Punjab Assembly.
PP-2: PTI-backed independent candidate Muhamamd Ali is leading with 1077 votes against PML-N Ifthikhar Ahmed who secured 400 votes
PP-3: PTI-backed independent Ejaz Bakhtiar leading with 264 votes against PML-N Hameed Gujar who bagged 422 votes
PP-5: PTI-backed Jamshed Altaf is leading with 181 votes against PML-N Malik Atebar who bagged 129 votes
PP-8: PTI-backed Javed Kauser secured 127 votes against PPP Khuram Pervez who got 122
PP-9: PML-N Shaukaat Aziz is leading with 298 votes against PTI-backed candidate Muneer Ahmed who secured 232 votes
PP-12: PTI-backed Saad Ali is leading with 531 votes against PML-N Mohsin Ayub who secured 93 votes
PP-13: PML-N Umar Farooq secured 113 votes against Independent Fahad Masood
PP-21: PTI-backed Tariq Afzal is leading with 2925 votes against PML-N’s Tanveer Aslam who got 1492 votes.
PP-35: PTI-backed Jahazeb Kichi 1725 votes, PML-N’s Khaliq Nawaz 1074 votes
PP-202: PML-N candidate Rana Riaz is leading with 13714 votes against PTI-backed Waheed Asghar who secured 12946 votes
PP-222: PTI-backed Ayaz is leading with 5873 votes against PML-N’s Aijaz Ahmed who bagged 3593 votes
PP-226 PTI-backed Raziullah is leading 2378 votes against PML-N candidate who secured 2295 votes
PP-241: PML-Z’s Ghulam Murtaza s leading with 5633 votes against PML-N Mazhar Iqbal ho secured 3702 votes
PP-254 PPP
