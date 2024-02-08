Punjab Assembly: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

LAHORE: The unofficial results of Punjab Assembly’s constituencies are being received, reflecting tough competition between the independents backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Here are the live results of Punjab Assembly.

PP-1:

PP-2: PTI-backed independent candidate Muhamamd Ali is leading with 1077 votes against PML-N Ifthikhar Ahmed who secured 400 votes

PP-3: PTI-backed independent Ejaz Bakhtiar leading with 264 votes against PML-N Hameed Gujar who bagged 422 votes

PP-4:

PP-5: PTI-backed Jamshed Altaf is leading with 181 votes against PML-N Malik Atebar who bagged 129 votes

PP-6

PP-7

PP-8: PTI-backed Javed Kauser secured 127 votes against PPP Khuram Pervez who got 122

PP-9: PML-N Shaukaat Aziz is leading with 298 votes against PTI-backed candidate Muneer Ahmed who secured 232 votes

PP-10:

PP-11:

PP-12: PTI-backed Saad Ali is leading with 531 votes against PML-N Mohsin Ayub who secured 93 votes

PP-13: PML-N Umar Farooq secured 113 votes against Independent Fahad Masood

PP-14

PP-15

PP-16

PP-17

PP-18

PP-19

PP-20

PP-21: PTI-backed Tariq Afzal is leading with 2925 votes against PML-N’s Tanveer Aslam who got 1492 votes.

PP-22

PP-23

PP-24

PP-25

PP-26

PP-27

PP-28

PP-29

PP-30

PP-31

PP-32

PP-33

PP-34

PP-35: PTI-backed Jahazeb Kichi 1725 votes, PML-N’s Khaliq Nawaz 1074 votes

PP-36:

PP-37

PP-38

PP-39

PP-40

PP-41

PP-42

PP-43

PP-44

PP-45

PP-46

PP-47

PP-48

PP-49

PP-50

PP-51

PP-52

PP-53

PP-54

PP-55

PP-56

PP-57

PP-58

PP-59

PP-60

PP-61

PP-62

PP-63

PP-64

PP-65

PP-66

PP-67

PP-68

PP-69

PP-70

PP-71

PP-72

PP-73

PP-74

PP-75

PP-76

PP-77

PP-78

PP-79

PP-80

PP-81

PP-82

PP-83

PP-84

PP-85

PP-86

PP-87

PP-88

PP-89

PP-90

PP-91

PP-92

PP-93

PP-94

PP-95

PP-96

PP-97

PP-98

PP-99

PP-100

PP-101

PP-102

PP-103

PP-104

PP-105

PP-106

PP-107

PP-108

PP-109

PP-110

PP-111

PP-112

PP-113

PP-114

PP-115

PP-116

PP-117

PP-118

PP-119

PP-120

PP-121

PP-122

PP-123

PP-124

PP-125

PP-126

PP-127

PP-128

PP-129

PP-130

PP-131

PP-132

PP-133

PP-134

PP-135

PP-136

PP-137

PP-138

PP-139

PP-140

PP-141

PP-142

PP-143

PP-144

PP-145

PP-146

PP-147

PP-148

PP-149

PP-150

PP-151

PP-152

PP-153

PP-154

PP-155

PP-156

PP-157

PP-158

PP-159

PP-160

PP-161

PP-162

PP-163

PP-164

PP-165

PP-166

PP-167

PP-168

PP-169

PP-170

PP-171

PP-172

PP-173

PP-174

PP-175

PP-176

PP-177

PP-178

PP-179

PP-180

PP-181

PP-182

PP-183

PP-184

PP-185

PP-186

PP-187

PP-188

PP-189

PP-190

PP-191

PP-192

PP-193

PP-194

PP-195

PP-196

PP-197

PP-198

PP-199

PP-200

PP-201

PP-202: PML-N candidate Rana Riaz is leading with 13714 votes against PTI-backed Waheed Asghar who secured 12946 votes

PP-203

PP-204

PP-205

PP-206

PP-207

PP-208

PP-209

PP-210

PP-211

PP-212

PP-213

PP-214

PP-215

PP-216

PP-217

PP-218

PP-219

PP-220

PP-221

PP-222: PTI-backed Ayaz is leading with 5873 votes against PML-N’s Aijaz Ahmed who bagged 3593 votes

PP-223

PP-224

PP-225

PP-226 PTI-backed Raziullah is leading 2378 votes against PML-N candidate who secured 2295 votes

PP-227

PP-228

PP-229

PP-230

PP-231

PP-232

PP-233

PP-234

PP-235

PP-236

PP-237

PP-238

PP-239

PP-240

PP-241: PML-Z’s Ghulam Murtaza s leading with 5633 votes against PML-N Mazhar Iqbal ho secured 3702 votes

PP-242

PP-243

PP-244

PP-245

PP-246

PP-247

PP-248

PP-249

PP-250

PP-251

PP-252

PP-253

PP-254 PPP

PP-255

PP-256

PP-257

PP-258

PP-259

PP-260

PP-261

PP-262

PP-263

PP-264

PP-265

PP-266

PP-267

PP-268

PP-269

PP-270

PP-271

PP-272

PP-273

PP-274

PP-275

PP-276

PP-277

PP-278

PP-279

PP-280

PP-281

PP-282

PP-283

PP-284

PP-285

PP-286

PP-287

PP-288

PP-289

PP-290

PP-291

PP-292

PP-293

PP-294

PP-295

PP-296

PP-297