Punjab Assembly passes resolution against governor’s move

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution against Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman’s moves with a majority after Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was denotified late Thursday night, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal presented the resolution against the governor’s moves. The opposition lawmakers started protests during the PA session and later they walked out of the assembly’s hall.

The PA Speaker Sibtain Khan omitted the unparliamentary and indecent words of the government and the opposition lawmakers during the session.

The resolution demanded the president to immediately remove Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman from his office following his ‘unconstitutional steps’ against the elected provincial government.

The resolution was passed with a majority by the PA lawmakers.

Comments