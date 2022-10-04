Punjab Assembly riots: Court confirms bail to PML-N leaders

LAHORE: A session court in Lahore on Tuesday confirmed bail granted to five Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders in a case pertaining to riots in Punjab Assembly.

PML-N lawmakers including Rana Mashood, Saif ul Maloook, Rukhsana Kausar, Mirza Javed, Awais Leghari and others bail were confirmed by the court against Rs50,000.

In today’s hearing, Qila Gujjar Singh police station presented a record of the case before the court.

On August 22, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted 14-day protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar, and 12 others in the Punjab Assembly riots case.

The orders were passed by acting IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq on a petition filed by Special Assistant to prime minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar.

The party leaders included Rana Mashood, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Adil Chattha, Attaullah Tarar, Shuaib Marth, Malik Ghulam Habib, Sardar Awais, Mirza Javed, Pir Khizer Hayat, Raja Saghir, Abdul Rauf, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Manan were booked in Punjab Assembly riots case.

The Punjab government decided to arrest Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders in the Punjab Assembly riots case. The case was registered at PS Qila Gujjar Singh.

