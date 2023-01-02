Punjab Assembly session summoned on Jan 9

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has summoned provincial assembly session on January 9, according to the PA secretariat.

“The Punjab Assembly session, which was scheduled to be held on January 11, will now be held at 2pm on January 9,” the notification said.

On Dec 22, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly without any proceedings amid ruckus by the opposition.

Punjab Chief Minister (CMChaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week, it emerged earlier.

MWM withdraws support

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, announced that it would not give a vote of confidence to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In a statement, the party spokesperson said that the decision was taken after consulting senior leadership of MWM. He stated that the party had reservations about some steps taken by the chief minister.

MPA Syeda Zehra Naqvi would not give the vote of trust to Elahi, he said, adding that PTI leadership has been informed about the development.

