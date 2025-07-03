Punjab speaker says will not remain silent over ‘misconduct’

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that he would not to remain silent over the ‘misconduct’ displayed by several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed lawmakers in the assembly.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Khabar’ , the speaker Punjab Assembly condemned what he called the unacceptable nature of protests in the Punjab Assembly,

He said that such behavior, including the use of abusive language and physical altercations like grabbing collars, will not be tolerated.

“The kind of protests happening here are unacceptable; people are being insulted with abusive language,” Malik Muhammad Khan added.

He said that members take an oath under the Constitution and when they become assembly members, they must adhere to it.

The speaker also spoke on the ruckus during the budget 2025-26 session and deplored over the disruption of speeches and the persistent use of ‘offensive’ language.

“I will uphold the Constitution and exercise my authority accordingly,” Malik Muhammad Khan said and added, “I always advocate for parliamentary language and values, but should assemblies be held hostage for one person or used merely to hurl abuses?”

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Assembly speaker in person visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office and to file disqualification references against 26 members of the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

On June 27, 2025, the opposition MPAs allegedly caused disruption and damaged property during a Punjab Assembly session. In response, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended the membership of these 26 SIC lawmakers.

Later on June 28, the speaker announced his decision to refer the matter to the ECP for the disqualification of the suspended members.

The members suspended by the speaker included Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanvir Aslam, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood Qureshi, Kalimullah Khan, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmed Mujtaba Chaudhry, Shahid Javed, Muhammad Ismail, Khayal Ahmed, Shehbaz Ahmed, Tayyab Rashid, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Rashid Tufail, Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Zubair, Ijaz Shafi, Saima Kanwal, Muhammad Naeem, Sajjad Ahmed, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Mir and Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar.