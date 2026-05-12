The Punjab Charity Commission, operating under the Punjab Home Department, has announced a legal directive prohibiting the collection of donations without prior registration.

According to the notice, the move has been introduced to ensure transparency and public confidence in the use of charitable funds and welfare donations.

The commission stated that all charitable organisations must complete registration with the Punjab Charity Commission before launching any fundraising activities across the province.

The advisory further instructed organisations to clearly declare their objectives, sources of income and expenditure details in their applications submitted to the authorities.

In addition, charities have been directed to securely maintain records of all welfare activities for at least seven years to ensure compliance and facilitate inspections or audits when required.

The notice referred to the Punjab Charities Act 2018, the Registration Rules 2023 and the Inspection and Audit Rules 2023 as the legal framework governing charitable operations in Punjab.

For further information, the commission provided contact details through email, WhatsApp and official helpline numbers.