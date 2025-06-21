Punjab bans pillion riding in Muharram under section 144

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced imposition of section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th day of Muharram ul Haram.

A spokesman of the provincial home department has said that the pillion riding will be prohibited in the province on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

“Elder citizens and women will be exempted of the pillion riding ban,” spokesperson further said.

“Carrying and exhibition of arms and explosives at a public place will also be prohibited from Muharram 1 to 10th”.

The home department said that chanting provocative slogans, hate speech, inciting statements and comments will also be prohibited under the law.