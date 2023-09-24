27.9 C
Govt bans sale of injection allegedly causing 'vision loss'

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Sunday said that the sale and dispensation of the injection Avastin has been stopped, ARY News reported.

The minister made these remarks after holding a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir.

He said that the taking immediately action the decision to recall the injection of Avastin causing adverse reaction was taken.

The minister said that upon receiving information from the affected patient regarding adverse reaction of Injection Avastin he immediately contacted the Punjab Health Minister. He said that FIRs have been lodged against two suppliers of the injection.

He said that a five-member committee of senior doctors and experts has been constituted with the task to probe the matter from all angles and submit a report within three days.

The committee will be headed by King Edward Medical University Dr. Asad Aslam Khan while other members included Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, Mayo Hospital’s Dr. Muhammad Moin, Lahore General Hospital’s Dr. Tayyaba and Services Hospital’s Prof Dr. Mohsin.

“I am constantly in touch with the Punjab government and we will make sure that the matter is thoroughly probed and action taken against those responsible.”

The affected patients will be looked after properly and all possible facilities will be provided to give them relief.

