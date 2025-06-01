Punjab bans temporary mechanical rides during Eidul Adha

LAHORE: Punjab government has slapped a ban on temporary mechanical rides during the Eidul Adha holidays to ensure wellbeing of the families.

According to a Punjab home department spokesperson, only permanently installed mechanical rides in parks will be allowed to operate, provided they have valid fitness certificates.

Owners or operators of these rides are required to obtain the necessary certification to ensure public safety.

The spokesperson clarified that rides which are permanently installed and compliant with safety protocols will not be affected by the ban.

All deputy commissioners across Punjab have been instructed to implement these measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Eidul Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7 (Saturday).

Eid ul Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Preparations for the festival are underway, with cattle markets set up across Pakistan for the purchase of sacrificial animals.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid ul Adha.