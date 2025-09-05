Punjab bans use of wheat in feed mills to prevent flour shortage

LAHORE: In a significant move to prevent a potential flour crisis, the Punjab government on Friday imposed an immediate ban on the use of wheat in feed mills across the province.

The decision was taken to ensure the uninterrupted supply of wheat for human consumption. A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department states that Section 144 has been imposed throughout Punjab to curb the diversion of wheat to feed mills.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the ban will remain in place for 30 days, effective immediately and lasting until Friday, October 3.

“Wheat will now only be used in flour mills for the production of flour,” the notification clarified.

The spokesperson further revealed that feed mills in Punjab currently hold a stock of 104,184 metric tons of wheat. These mills were reportedly planning to use the wheat as poultry feed, as highlighted in a report by the Secretary of Price Control.

The provincial government emphasized that the step was necessary to ensure the continuous availability of wheat, flour, and bread for the public.

Read More: Flour Mills Association warns of further hike in wheat, flour prices in Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PEMA) warned of a further hike in wheat and flour prices across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Junaid Aziz, in his statement warned of a further rise in wheat and flour prices if the government does not take an immediate decision regarding wheat imports.

He highlighted that while wheat is available at cheaper rates in the global market, it remains expensive in Pakistan, creating pressure on local flour prices.

According to Aziz, wheat and flour prices have already seen record increases within the past month. From August 1 to September 1, the price of wheat rose by Rs35 per kilogram, reaching Rs97 per kg from Rs62 per kg. During the same period, the price of flour surged by Rs29 per kg.