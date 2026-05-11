Punjab bound goods train derails near Jungshahi after brakes failure

THATTA: The bogies of a Punjab bound goods train from Karachi, derailed near Jung Shahi railway station in Thatta district on Monday.

The railway officials said that the driver failed to control the train after the air-pressure brakes of the engine failed and the freight train broken the safety block.

The engine and three bogies of the train derailed, while the railway track was partially damaged, railway officials said.

The railway’s staff and concerned officials reached to the spot after the train derailment incident.

Officials have said that the restoration of the track will be started after arrival of the relief team from the Kotri junction.