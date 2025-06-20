Punjab braces for pre-monsoon rains starting today

LAHORE: Punjab is set to receive pre-monsoon rains starting today, a spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab said on Friday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast pre-monsoon rains accompanied by gusty winds across the country from June 20 to 23.

According to the PMD spokesperson, there is a possibility of 25% more rainfall than usual throughout the country during this year’s monsoon season, which is expected to bring significant changes in weather conditions across various regions.

Several districts in Punjab are likely to receive significantly higher rainfall than normal. In particular, pre-monsoon rains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Gujrat may record 40% to 60% more rainfall than average.

Meteorologists say that some areas may experience heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds during these rains, which could lead to urban flooding in cities and water accumulation in low-lying areas.

PDMA Punjab issued critical guidelines and launched extensive awareness campaigns across the province as it anticipates 25% above-average monsoon rainfall this year.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has sent a memo to all Commissioners and District Administrations, noting that Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi are expected to experience 40% to 60% more rainfall than usual.

The DG emphasized the importance of timely public awareness regarding potential flood risks in both urban and rural areas during the rains. To achieve this, pamphlets, streamers, and banners will be put up, and announcements will be made through mosques in areas near rivers and nullahs to ensure precautionary measures are taken at every level.

PDMA administration has been instructed to run a robust awareness campaign through District Information Officers across print, electronic, and social media

The message from the Chief Minister of Punjab will also be shared with the public, assuring them that the government has completed all arrangements to manage potential floods and will ensure the safety of citizens and their livestock.

The public is advised to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129 immediately in case of any emergency.

Notably, pre-monsoon rains are the initial showers that occur before the official onset of the monsoon. These not only increase humidity in the atmosphere but also help lower temperatures and bring pleasant changes to the weather.