Punjab to bring Covid-19 vaccine at doorstep: health deptt

LAHORE: Punjab’s health department has decided to launch a Covid-19 vaccination drive across the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The province’s Primary and Secondary Health Department has decided to launch a special vaccination campaign from July 26 on the union council level, sources said.

The vaccination campaign that will be continued until August 10 will provide facility of vaccination to the people at their doorstep, according to sources.

The health department has fixed a target to inoculate 70 percent population of Rawalpindi and vaccinate 40 percent of people in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, sources said.

Punjab Health Department earlier said that over 12.6 million people have been administered vaccine in the province.

In a statement the health department said that the coronavirus vaccination and SOPs awareness week has been extended to July 25.

The Sindh government on Friday decided to impose fresh curbs on movement, restricting business hours and restaurants operations, and closing down marriage halls and educational institutes amid a surge in India’s Delta variant cases.

The decision was made in the provincial task force meeting for COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting decided to restrict business hours for shopping malls and markets between 6:00 am to 6:00 pm besides declaring Friday and Sunday as safe days. Grocery shops, bakeries, and pharmacies will be exempted from the closure.