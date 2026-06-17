Punjab builds 52 underground water storage tanks: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Local Govt minister has said that 52 underground water storage tanks have been built in 51 cities of Punjab, while 43 underground water storage tanks have been nearing to complete.

Presiding over the Punjab Development Programme review session LG minister Zeeshan Rafique said that 41 kilometers of new drains have been under construction, while 13 kilmeters existing drains have been restored.

The minister also directed officials to connect the underground tanks with the newly constructed drains. “All water tanks would have a capacity to store 55 million gallons of water,” he said.

Minister said that the surplus water of the underground tanks will spill out into the drains.

He directed municipal officers to dispatch the cleaning report of the infrastructure drains. The local government minister also urged for completion of the de-silting work prior to the beginning of the monsoon season.