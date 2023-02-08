Punjab by-elections: Authorities refuse to provide security

LAHORE: The Punjab authorities have refused to provide security for the by-elections, advising the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold national and provincial assembly elections ‘on the same day’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the reservations were expressed by Punjab Chief Secretary during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan to discuss the by-elections in Punjab.

During the meeting, the provincial chief secretary noted that administrative officials, police officers and teachers have to perform duties during the polls, adding that the same employees will be performing their duties in the census as well.

“Meanwhile, examinations and anti-polio campaign will also be held,” the official said, adding that availability of staff for polls will be difficult. He further said that the provincial government was also facing a financial deficit, advising the electoral watchdog to hold national and provincial assembly elections ‘on the same day’.

“In such a situation, law enforcement agencies cannot provide foolproof security”, the Chief Secretary said, pointing out that almost Rs42 billion will be required for peace and order during the polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar pointed out the recent terrorist attacks in the province and said that 213 incidents of terrorism were prevented since December 2022.

IG Usman Anwar further said that the police force has only one lakh 15 thousand personnel, adding that they need services of Pakistan Army and Rangers. “It is difficult to conduct the elections until the police operation is completed”, he added.

In a statement, the Election Commission said CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan praised the briefing of Chief Secretary and IG Punjab. The electoral watchdog decided to summon a separate meeting related to security.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja today, President ArifAlvi said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

He highlighted that the conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, particularly Article 218 (3) which assigned the duty to the ECP to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He conveyed that it was ultimately the Commission, which if it failed to discharge its functions and duties, was to be held responsible and answerable for the violation of the Constitution of the country.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

