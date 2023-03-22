Punjab by-elections postponed till October 8

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that the president Dr. Arif Alvi also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab, adding that the new election schedule will release soon.

The spokesperson added that the elections were postponed under Article 218(3) and Sections 58 and 8C of the Election Act, 2017.

The spokesman further added that the decision was taken after a detailed meeting with all institutions and departments in which the Punjab Assembly elections were reviewed, according to the briefing, it is not possible to hold peaceful elections in the current situation.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that they are not fleeing from the elections but are willing to organise general polls on the same day.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly (NA), Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the parliament should guide the government and all institutions for the general polls.

He said, “Elections of all assemblies should be held in the presence of the caretaker set-up. Polls on the same day will be a level playing field for everyone.”

“Chief Justice has said that the court will intervene if elections are not held in 90 days. It is a fact that April 30 election date is also exceeding the limit of elections within 90 days [after the dissolution of the provincial assembly].”

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi on Friday announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

The announcement from President Alvi comes minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold general elections of Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday,” tweeted the President’s office.

“The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added.

