Punjab by-elections: Here is the list of constituencies, candidates

ISLAMABAD: The make-or-break by-elections on 20 Punjab constituencies for PML-N and PTI will be held on July 17 after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 PTI MPAs for voting in favour of Hamza Shahbaz during chief minister Punjab’s election, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP has already notified five PTI MPAs on the reserved seats following directives from the Lahore High Court.

Here is the list of the constituencies and candidates of the PTI and PML-N contesting in them.

PP-158 (Lahore)

Mian Akram Usman of the PTI is contesting Rana Ahsan Sharafat of the PML-N in the constituency.

PP-167 (Lahore)

Chaudhry Shabbir Gujar of the PTI vs Nazir Chohan of the PML-N.

PP-168 (Lahore)

Malik Nawaz Awan of the PTI is battling against Malik Asad Khokhar of the PML-N.

PP-170 (Lahore)

PTI’s Zaheer Abbas Khokhar is vying against PML-N’s Chaudhry Amin Gujjar

PP-125 (Jhang)

Mian Muhammad Azam of the PTI vs Faisal Hayat of the PML-N

PP-127 (Jhang)

Mahar Nawaz Bharwana of the PTI is contesting against Mahar Aslam Bharwana of the PML-N

PP-07 (Rawalpindi)

Colonel (retd) Muhammad Shabbir Awan of the PTI is vying against Raja Sagheer Ahmed of the PML-N.

PP-83 (Khushab)

Malik Hassan Aslam Awan of the PTI vs Ameer Haider of the PML-N.

PP-140 (Sheikhupura)

Khurram Shahzad Advocate of the PTI is running for the MPA seat against PML-N’s Khalid Arain.

PP-224 (Lodhran)

Amir Iqbal Shah of the PTI is vying against Zawar Hussain Waraich of the PML-N

PP-228 (Lodhran)

Izzat Javed Khan of the PTI vs Nazeer Ahmed Khan of the PML-N

PP-288 (Dera Ghazi Khan)

Sardar Saifuddin Khosa of the PTI vs Abdul Qadir Khan Khosa of the PML-N

PP-217 (Multan)

The son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zain Qureshi of the PTI, is contesting against Salman Naeem of the PML-N.

PP-97 (Chak Jhumra)

PTI’s Ali Afzal Sahi vs Ajmal Cheema of the PML-N

PP-202 (Sahiwal)

Major (retd) Ghulam Sarwar of the PTI is contesting against Nauman Langrial of the PML-N

PP-90 (Bhakkar)

Irafn Ullah Khan Nizai of the PTI vs Saeed Akbar Nawani of the PML-N.

PP-237 (Bahawalnagar)

Syed Aftab Raza of the PTI vs Mian Fida Hussain of the PML-N

PP-273 (Muzaffargarh)

Yasir Arafat Jatoi of the PTI vs Muhammad Sibtain Raza of the PML-N

PP-282 (Layyah)

PTI’s Qaiser Abbas vs PML-N’s Muhammad Tahir Randhawa

