Punjab by-elections win: Imran Khan summons top PTI leaders today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has summoned top leaders of the party for consultations following a landslide victory during by-elections in Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting has been summoned at Bani Gala in Islamabad and the party chairman has directed central and provincial party leaders to attend the meeting in person.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Mehmood ur Rashid, Sibtain Khan and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema have been directed to attend the meeting where matters related to the results of by-elections in Punjab and future of the next setup in the province would be decided.

The meeting would also mull over the use of state machinery and rigging incidents besides the top party leadership would also give suggestions during the core committee meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged victorious in the majority of the seats in the crucial by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly.

According to the unconfirmed and unofficial results, results of 20 seats have been finalised, with PTI clinching 15 and PML-N winning just four.

An independent candidate, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din, won PP-228 Lodhran V, with 45,020 votes as against PTI candidate Izzat Javaid Khan, who bagged 38,338.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accepted the defeat, with party vice president Maryam Nawaz saying the party should accept the results “wholeheartedly”.

‘Imran Khan congratulates PTI workers’

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan congratulated the party workers and voters over victory in Punjab by-elections.

“I want to first thank our PTI workers [and] voters of Punjab for defeating not just [PML-N] candidates but the entire state machinery, [especially] harassment by police and a totally biased [Election Commission of Pakistan],” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

