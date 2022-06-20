Punjab by-polls: Candidates barred from carrying weapons

LAHORE: Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarar has vowed to ensure law and order situation during by-elections in the province, saying that no candidate would be allowed to carry personal security and weapons, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the provincial minister chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Home Affairs on the law and order situation at Civil Secretariat Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan, Health Minister Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary Home, Inspector-General (IG) Punjab and CCPO Lahore.

Speaking during the meeting, Ata Tarar said in the light of the Election Commission’s Code of Conduct, that non-discriminatory action should be taken against those who carry weapons.

The minister said all candidates contesting the by-elections will be provided police security by the Punjab government and no one will be allowed to carry personal security and weapons during the election campaign.

Atta Tarar further said that the increase in incidents of abuse of women and children was alarming, adding that such incidents were unacceptable and the culprits should be arrested soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the by-elections, several people were injured in an exchange of fire between workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The ECP has announced the schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated. The candidates will be announced as election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election

