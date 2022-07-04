Punjab by-polls: CM Hamza Shehbaz announces electricity relief package

LAHORE: Before the by-elections in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announced to provide free electricity to households that consumed 100 units per month in the last six months, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Punjab Chief Minister announced that the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.

Hamza Shehbaz also said that the government will provide solar panels to the people in need, adding that the government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief program that will benefit at least nine million households.

He recalled how he went to jail for the first time during his days at the Government College in Lahore. The Punjab CM called out to save the public from inflation and improve the country’s economy.

CM Hamza further said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme will continue and international donors will come, adding that the friendly countries will help Pakistan. “The economic situation will be back on track,” he assured.

The chief minister said that the nation will hold the party leaders accountable. “Imran Khan has to give an account of the foreign funding, Toshakhana, and Farah Gogi’s corruption of billions of rupees,” he added.

“We have been dealing with constitutional crises for three months. The government took tough decisions for the betterment of the economy. We had two options, save the state or politics. We should all think of the state instead of politics,,” he added.

He told the media that the public is tired of hearing the same old slogans of thieves and dacoits. “The public just wants relief somehow,” he said, adding: “We will work day and night and improve the deteriorating economy. Our intention is to bring Pakistan back to progress.”

